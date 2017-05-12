Sainsbury’s Opens 100th Store In Scotland

Sainsbury’s has opened its 100th store in Scotland with a 6,800 sq. ft. outlet on Gordon Street in Glasgow.

The retailer opened its first supermarket in Scotland in 1984, located at Cameron Toll in Edinburgh. Sainsbury’s Scottish outlets now serve over 1.5 million customers a week from 35 supermarkets and 65 convenience stores. Over £650m of Scottish produce is sold across the retailer’s UK stores every year through 86 local suppliers.

Sainsbury’s is also expanding its newly-acquired Argos chain in the country. It will be opening new Argos shops at its Hawick, Blackhall (Edinburgh), Hamilton and Dundee outlets in the next few months and 10 standalone Argos stores will be transformed to its new digital format.

The group added that it plans to open six more convenience stores in Scotland over the next 18 months.

Mike Coupe, Chief Executive at Sainsbury’s said: “We’re delighted to reach this milestone. Our business in Scotland is diverse and growing and we are continuing to innovate so we can offer our customers greater convenience, flexibility, speed and choice to shop with us whenever and wherever they want. We’re looking forward to building on the success of the last three decades.”

