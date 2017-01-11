Sainsbury’s Posts Better Than Expected Third Quarter Results With Argos Also Performing Well

Following on from Morrisons robust festive trading figures yesterday, Sainsbury’s has posted better than expected results for its third quarter.

During the 15 weeks to January, Sainsbury’s like-for-like sales edged up 0.1%, better than forecasts for slight decline and a big improvement on the 1.1% fall posted in the previous quarter. The chain’s total sales rose 0.8% with the group adding that it achieved like-for-like transaction growth across all channels with total volumes up and like-for-like volumes flat.

Sainsbury’s said that it had a record Christmas week, with over 30 million customer transactions in its supermarkets and over £1bn of sales across the enlarged group. Its groceries online and convenience channels performed particularly well, achieving over 9% and 6% sales growth respectively. Meanwhile, Sainsbury’s clothing sales grew by 10% and general merchandise rose by 3%.

At its newly-acquired Argos unit, like-for-like sales rose a robust 4% with total sales up 4.1% amid “record levels of online participation”. Online sales made up 18% of total group sales in the quarter, highlighting the continuing shift towards this channel.

The group said the Argos saw strong sales growth in technology categories, toys, sports and gifts, driven by the Black Friday and Christmas trading periods.

Sainsbury’s added that the Argos digital stores in its supermarkets were performing well “as awareness of the convenience of shopping at both Sainsbury’s and Argos under one roof grows among our customers.” There are now 30 Argos digital stores and three Habitat stores in Sainsbury’s supermarkets and over 200 digital in-store collection points.

However, Chief Executive Mike Coupe sounded a note of caution about the months ahead, which are expected to be a more challenging due to rising costs and political uncertainty. He said: “The market remains very competitive and the impact of the devaluation of sterling remains uncertain. However, we are well placed to navigate the external environment and remain focused on delivering our strategy.”