Sainsbury’s Reveals Next Stage Of Plans For Argos And Habitat

Sainsbury’s is pushing ahead with plans to roll out the Argos and Habitat stores in its supermarkets, whilst overhauling standalone Argos outlets.

The group revealed today that it has now opened its 50th Argos Digital store in a Sainsbury’s supermarket seven months after acquiring the business, with plans to open 250 within three years.

The group also said that it plans to transform 60 another stand-alone Argos stores to the digital format. This will mean that over a third of the Argos store estate is digital in a year’s time. Argos digital collection points are also available in 90 Sainsbury’s stores for customers to collect Argos orders.

Meanwhile, following the launch of the first Mini Habitat concession in Nine Elms, London, last October, the seventh Mini Habitat was opened today alongside the 50th Argos Digital store at Sainsbury’s Kiln Lane in Epsom, Surrey. Sainsbury’s also announced it plans to open another 10 Mini Habitats during this financial year.

Argos Chief Executive Officer, John Rogers, said: “The opening of our 50th Argos Digital store just seven months after we acquired the company shows we are moving ahead at pace with our strategy. Our cutting-edge digital capability is a core strength of our business and our decision to transform 60 Argos stores by March next year moves our strategy on further. Over a third of the store estate will now benefit from cutting-edge digital technology that will improve the customer experience, making shopping faster and more convenient.”

