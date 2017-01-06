Sainsbury’s Reveals The Most Surprising Food Trends Of 2016

Sainsbury’s has revealed what its views as the most surprising food trends of 2016, influenced by veganism, venison and viewing habits:

Veganism: Free From food, once a niche market, this year surpassed iconic British staple, tea, as it grew over 18% to become a £770m industry. One of the most popular items was vegan cheese, or as one Sainsbury’s customer so fondly called it, Gary. Sainsbury’s said its seven varieties of cheese alternatives exceeded sales expectations by 300% in the first month after its September launch. The line was developed following research indicating that the most longed-for dishes for shoppers with allergens and intolerances included pizza, cheese boards and cheesecake. Red meat alternatives: The meat of choice for many this year was venison, which saw the retailer said saw exponential growth in the UK due to its many health benefits. Venison is naturally low in fat, high in protein and rich in minerals, making it a good alternative to other red meats. The trend caught on at summer BBQs as backyard-dwellers replaced traditional hot dogs and hamburgers with venison sausages and burgers. Sainsbury’s reported the items were up 128% and 188% respectively. DIY spiced lattes: Both turmeric and coffee sales were up in 2016 as Sainsbury’s saw a 45% increase for fresh turmeric root and a 40% uplift on home-brewed coffee, with coffee makers at a record high. Sainsbury’s said the trend was possibly due to the popularity of “turmeric lattes” – coffee blended with almond milk and the superfood spice – which blew up Instagram feeds earlier this year. Small screen cuisine: It was a busy summer for TV, with the European Championship, Olympics and Great British Bake Off hitting screens and influencing our food choices. Britons were found in ‘high spirits’ for Rio 2016 as sales of the Brazilian spirit, Cachaca, soared by 125% at Sainsbury’s compared to the same week in 2015. But it wasn’t just sport that inspired shopping habits: after the first episode of GBBO, where contestants made Jaffa cakes and lemon drizzle cake, Sainsbury’s online groceries site saw massive spikes in searches for Jaffa (+136%), orange jelly (+150%) and lemon drizzle cake (+136%). Christmas in June: Britons were feeling festive six months early this year, after a cold start to the summer prompted the sale of 17,130 mince pies in the first week of June. The merriness continued during the month of August with Brussels sprouts sales up 43% compared to the same month in 2015.

Judith Batchelar, Director of Sainsbury’s Brand, commented: “2016 was a year of unpredictable events, so it’s really no wonder that was reflected in food trends – from customers renaming one of our cheeses Gary, to thousands of mince pies being eaten in June! This year, we continued to invest in the quality and pricing of products most important to our customers like fruit, vegetables and nappies, and introduced many new products to shelves – like the seven kinds of vegan cheese now available in our FreeFrom range. We are looking forward to 2017 in which we will continue to deliver great quality products at great value for our customers.”