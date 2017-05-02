Sainsbury’s Trialling In-Store Partnership With Patisserie Valerie; Rolling Out More Sushi Counters

Sainsbury’s has revealed that it is trialling a new in-store partnership with upmarket cake brand Patisserie Valerie, whilst also expanding its tie-up with Sushi Gourmet.

As part of the Patisserie Valerie trial, Sainsbury’s is now selling the branded cakes at patisserie counters in 12 of its stores. The handmade cakes and pastries are made and delivered by Patisserie Valerie in the morning and sold in the luxury brand’s own presentation boxes by Sainsbury’s staff.

Meanwhile, following a “successful” 20-store trial, Sainsbury’s is planning to roll out a further 30 Sushi Gourmet counters in its supermarkets by the end of the year. The retailer said that customer feedback on the existing sushi counters had been “very positive”.

Sainsbury’s Food Commercial Director, Paul Mills-Hicks, commented: “Working with Sushi Gourmet and Patisserie Valerie, we can offer our customers an even greater choice of delicious, high-quality fresh food in our stores. These two trials are great examples of how we’re maximising our space to offer customers choice and convenience and we know that working with high-quality, trusted brands helps attract new customers to our stores.”