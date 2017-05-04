Sales Growth Accelerates At Morrisons As Recovery Continues

Morrisons has reported better-than-expected underlying sales growth for its first quarter as shoppers continue to respond positively to recent price cuts and improvements to its product range.

In the 13 weeks to 30 April, the group’s like-for-like sales (excl. fuel) were up 3.4%, comprising contributions from its core retail chain of 3% and wholesale (Amazon supply deal) of 0.4%. The figure marked a sixth consecutive quarter of underlying growth for the business, topping the 2% rise expected by analysts and the 2.9% increase achieved in the previous quarter. Total sales were up 2.8% after the impact of last year’s store closures.

The group said that like-for-like volumes was again positive, with the number of transactions in its supermarket jumping 4.6% on a like-for-like basis during the period. However, the number of items per basket fell 6.9% as customers made smaller, more regular shopping trips.

As expected, Morrisons said there was some inflation during the period, as the fall in the value of sterling pushed up imported food prices. Despite these pressures, the retailer said it remained “focused on the journey towards a Morrisons price list and becoming more competitive for customers.” Earlier this week, the group launched another wave price cuts as part of its ‘Price Crunch’ campaign.

Morrisons said it performed well during Valentine’s Day, Mother’s Day and Easter as customers satisfaction levels improved as a result of service improvements and a new ordering system driving better product availability.

During the period, the group further expanded its ‘Best’ premium food range and introduced a healthy eating ‘Eat Smart’ range. Its new Nutmeg clothing Womenswear range was also rolled out into over 50 stores, and the Nutmeg brand was extended into baby and child accessories. The group added that its ‘Morrisons at Amazon’ was continuing to grow, with the same-day and one-hour delivery service recently extended into more London postcodes.

David Potts, Chief Executive, commented: “Our new financial year has started well, thanks once again to the dedication of our team of food makers and shopkeepers. We are improving the shopping trip in many different ways, which is making Morrisons more popular and accessible for customers. These new initiatives in-store, online, in wholesale and services are beginning to build a broader, stronger Morrisons.”

Analysts at Retail Remedy said that Morrisons could “stand tall” following its results, and that it was evident that the chain had “upped its game”.

John Ibbotson, director of the retail consultancy Retail Vision commented: “A year ago such a stunning turnaround seemed improbable at best, a fantasy at worst,” adding Potts “back-to-basics approach” had transformed Morrisons’ fortunes.

“The introduction of the ‘Best’ premium own brand range and more healthy options has pulled in more affluent shoppers, and the focus on good value, fresh food has successfully driven a wedge between Morrisons and the discounters,” he said.