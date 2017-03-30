Sales Growth At Booker Slows; ‘Excited’ About Tesco Merger

Booker has revealed that its sales growth eased in its fourth quarter, held back by weakening tobacco sales.

In the 12 weeks to 24 March, total group sales rose 0.5% with like-for-like sales edging up 0.7%. In the previous quarter, like-for-like sales had risen 3.2%.

Performance was hit by poor tobacco sales which were impacted by the display ban and new plain packaging restrictions coming into force. Total tobacco sales fell 7.9% and were down 7.5% on a like-for-like basis.

Non-tobacco sales were better, rising by 4.5% overall and 4.7% on a like-for-like basis. The group said that both the Catering and Retail sides of its business made good progress. Non-tobacco sales in its Premier symbol chain continued to grow, whilst Budgens and Londis were said to be “performing well”.

For year as whole, Booker’s total sales were up 6.7% to £5.3bn. Like-for-like non-tobacco sales increased by 2.8%, whilst like-for-like tobacco sales fell by 4.6%. Like-for-like sales to caterers rose by 4.4%, whilst like-for-like sales to retailers slipped 0.6% as a result of the tobacco display ban and plain packaging restrictions.

Meanwhile, commenting on its proposed £3.7bn tie-up with Tesco, Booker’s Chief Executive Charles Wilson said he was “excited about the benefits the enlarged Group will bring to consumers, our customers, suppliers, colleagues and shareholders.”

The group said it is currently going through the competition process relating to Tesco’s offer and it will not be making forward looking statements for the duration of the offer period. Wilson added it was “business as usual” in the meantime.

Earlier this week, Tesco’s Chief Executive Dave Lewis was forced to defend the benefits of deal after two of its largest shareholders voiced their concerns that the group was overpaying and that the deal could be major distraction from its ongoing turnaround efforts.

