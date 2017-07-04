Sales Growth At Sainsbury’s Accelerates In Tough Market

Sainsbury’s has reported slightly better-than-expected sales growth for the first quarter of its new financial year, helped by inflation and the recent warm weather.

During the 16 weeks to 1 July, total group retail like-for-like sales rose 2.3% (excl. fuel), compared with analysts’ expectations of a 2% rise and growth of 0.3% in the previous quarter.

The results statement marked the first time since its acquisition of the Home Retail Group that Sainsbury’s did not issue separate like-for-like sales data for its supermarket chain and Argos.

However, the group did reveal that total grocery sales had risen by 3%, a significant improvement from the 0.3% growth the previous quarter. Whilst food inflation and new stores contributed to the figure, Sainsbury’s stressed that the number of transactions in its stores were up 2%, with like-for-like transaction growth in all channels.

The group said that customers were attracted by its investment in product innovation with 430 new and improved food products launched during the period, including over 250 new Summer eating lines. The group added that the produce category performed particularly well, outperforming the market with volume growth of over 1%.

Meanwhile, online grocery sales rose by 8%, while sales at its convenience stores were up 10%. Clothing sales climbed 7.2% following growth in both stores and online. Sainsbury’s opened one supermarket and 10 convenience stores during the period.

In General Merchandise, total sales were up 1%, despite disruption from the closure of 78 Argos in Homebase and 84 Habitat in Homebase concessions over the last year.

Sainsbury’s said that Argos had continued to perform well, growing market share, with particularly good growth in mobile, audio, tech categories and electricals and toys. It added that its Fast Track delivery and collection service saw “stellar performance” during the quarter, particularly during the period of warm weather when customers wanted to buy and receive products such as paddling pools the same day.

The group opened 36 Argos Digital stores in Sainsbury’s supermarkets during the period, bringing the total to 75, with plans to open around 135 more by the end of the current financial year. Sainsbury’s added that its remains confident of delivering £160m of EBITDA synergies from the Argos acquisition by March 2019.

Mike Coupe, Group Chief Executive, said Sainsbury’s was working with suppliers to improve its price position versus competitors. He said: “The market is competitive and we continue to manage cost price pressures closely. Our strategy is delivering and we are well placed to navigate the external environment.”

Coupe made no mention of Sainsbury’s £130m takeover bid for Nisa.

Commenting on the results, John Ibbotson, director of the retail consultancy Retail Vision, said: “It’s not far short of a Lazarus moment. No longer leaning precariously on the Argos crutch, Sainsbury’s core business is back on its feet and growing food sales at a healthy clip.”

He added: “Mike Coupe has no time to rest on his laurels though. Food price inflation has slashed margins, and with consumer prices rising at close to 3% a year and the consumption boom waning, retailers have to fight harder for every sale.

“Yet for now the integrated model is delivering in spades. Argos is no longer a ‘get out of jail’ for the struggling Sainsbury’s brand, but an equal partner in a truly impressive double act.”

