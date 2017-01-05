Shop Prices Fell During December But Inflationary Pressures Building

Figures from the latest BRC-Nielsen Shop Price Index show that the cost of non-food and food products continued to fall last month, although at slower rate amid predictions that the deflation seen over the past three years is coming to an end.

Overall shop price deflation was 1.4% in December – a deceleration from the 1.7% fall in the previous two months and adding to recent evidence that the fall in the value of sterling is starting to effect pricing as import costs rise.

Non-food deflation decelerated to 1.9%, down from 2.3% in the previous month and marking the weakest deflation rate since June 2015. Clothing and footwear saw month-on-month inflation for the first time in nearly two years.

Meanwhile, food deflation eased marginally to 0.7% in December from the 0.8% fall in November, despite intense competition for shoppers during the run up to Christmas. Fresh food deflation remained at 1.2% for the second consecutive month, compared with the 3-month average of -1.5%. However, ambient food moved into inflationary territory for the first time since June 2016, up 0.1% in December from the 0.1% decline in the previous month.

Helen Dickinson, Chief Executive of the British Retail Consortium, commented: “We’ve said for some time that we expect to see underlying inflationary pressures, notably from the post-referendum fall in the value of the pound, feed through into shop prices. It’s too early to confirm that this is what we’re seeing in December’s figures: timings of seasonal discounts can cause monthly fluctuations at this time of year and retailers have continued to find ways to mitigate the impact on consumers.

“However, we expect the general trend in inflation to be upwards over 2017. The magnitude of the exchange rate movement and commodity price rises combined with the increasing costs of doing business means that retailers will have little choice other than to pass on some of these rising costs into prices but effect will be lessened by the intensity of competition.”

Mike Watkins, Head of Retailer and Business Insight at Nielsen, added: “Consumer demand has been increasingly difficult to predict in recent weeks and retailers continued to hold back on price increases in December to ensure a strong end to the year. However, whilst the supermarket price war helped food prices to fall in the run up to Christmas, we are now seeing the first impact of the currency depreciation of the last six months, with increases in retail prices for some non-foods such as clothing.

“Over the next six months we can expect the return of shop price inflation but as the battle for the wallet of the shopper is so intense, this will be phased in by retailers and any increases are likely to be less than other sectors of consumer spend as measured by the consumer price index.”

Separate data from grocery price comparison website mySupermarket.com suggested that food prices rose slightly during December. Its analysis of a basket of 35 everyday grocery items found the average cost across the main supermarkets was £83.33 last month, up from £83.18 in November. The rise was attributed higher prices for fresh food items such as bananas (+8%), grapes (+4%) and carrots (+4%).

However, the basket was still nearly 3% cheaper than it was at the start of 2016 with mySupermarket CEO Gilad Simhony commenting: “Despite a rise in December, our Groceries Tracker Basket costs less in December compared to January and shows how the highly competitive price wars between retailers has helped protect shoppers from any subsequent rises caused by current affairs.”

NAM Implications: