Shoppers Turning To Discounters And Own Label As Inflation Bites

Latest market share figures from Kantar Worldpanel show Aldi and Lidl continuing to gain ground on the big four supermarkets with the overall grocery market growing strongly, buoyed by inflation and demand for own label products.

For the 12 weeks ending 21 May 2017, spend across all grocers grew by 3.8% year-on-year, the market’s best performance since September 2013. Kantar Worldpanel’s data showed that grocery inflation hit 2.9% during the period with rising prices in markets such as butter, fish and cola being partially offset by falling prices in categories including ambient cooking sauces and cooked poultry.

The price rises helped all the major grocers to increase sales, but in a sign that inflation is starting to affect consumers’ spending habits, the discounters saw the biggest rises and demand for cheaper own label products continued to rise.

Chris Hayward, consumer specialist at Kantar Worldpanel, commented: “The big four have collectively grown by 1.6% overall, while Aldi and Lidl together grew at their fastest rate since January 2015. With sales up 19.2% year on year, the pair achieved a record market share of 12.0%. 62% of the UK population shopped in an Aldi or Lidl during the past 12 weeks, compared to just 58% this time last year – that’s an additional 1.1 million households visiting either of these stores.

“Consumers are starting to feel the pinch as prices continue to rise, with the average household spending an additional £27 on groceries during the past 12 weeks. That may not seem like much, but if inflation continues at its current rate over the course of a year that would mean an extra £119 spent on groceries per household.”

Kantar Worldpanel’s data showed that own label has become a major source of growth for all of the retailers, with sales up 6% year-on-year in contrast to branded products which grew by just 0.6% during the same period. More broadly, a drive for health after the excesses of Easter perhaps, helped boost performance, with volume sales of mineral water up 7.4%, eggs up by 5.1%, fresh produce up 2.1% and sugar down 5.6% year-on-year as shoppers filled their baskets with healthier options.

Morrisons was again the best performer amongst the big four supermarkets, with sales up 1.9%, buoyed by the success of its premium own label range ‘The Best’. Sales of the range were up by over a third on last year as nearly 800,000 additional shoppers chose products from the line during the past 12 weeks.

There were further encouraging signs for Asda that its turnaround strategy is beginning to return positive results. Whilst sales edged up 0.9%, it also increased shopper numbers by over 360,000 in the 12 week period. In particular, Kantar Worldpanel said the retailer has taken advantage of own label’s growing popularity with consumers – its recently revamped ‘Farm Stores’ line helped increase sales of the grocer’s cheapest private label tier by over 20% year on year. More than 9.2 million households bought Asda value own label products during the past 12 weeks: one million more than last year.

Meanwhile, sales at Tesco increased sales by 1.8% year-on-year, attracting over 250,000 additional shoppers during period. Its performance was helped by promotions on barbecue foods amid the warmer weather – sales of fresh meat grew well ahead of the market at 4.3% vs. 0.9% overall. The retailer’s ‘Food Love Stories’ campaign is also said to have boosted sales of fresh produce.

At Sainsbury’s, sales increased by 1.7% year-on-year, fuelled by a strong performance both online and in its Local convenience stores.

The Co-op’s growth of 1.5% was driven in part by strong premium own label growth – sales of its ‘Irresistible’ range were up 33.7% year-on-year. Waitrose saw its sales grow 3.3%, although its market share slipped slightly to 5.2%. Meanwhile, Iceland continued to grow well ahead of the market, with its sales up by 8.6% after attracting 380,000 more shoppers.

