Staff At Five More Tesco Stores In Ireland To Go On Strike

Following on from the news that workers in nine Tesco stores across Ireland will stage an indefinite strike from next Tuesday over a long-running dispute that centres around changes to employment contracts, the Mandate trade union has announced that staff at five more Tesco stores have voted for industrial action.

Mandate has been in dispute with Tesco’s management over changes to employment contracts which affects workers who were hired by Tesco before 1996. The union claims that some workers will see their pay cut by up to 15% while they will be obliged to work more flexible hours.

Tesco has said it making the changes to adapt its workforce to modern shopping patterns. It claims the planned moves will affect less than 280 people and that negotiations on compensation for the change to terms and conditions have been underway for 12 months.

The retailer has described the ballots for strike action as “extremely disappointing” and insisted that all affected stores would open for business as usual.