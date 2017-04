The GroceryAid Quiz Night, sponsored by Heineken UK Ltd, will take place on the 18th May at the impressive Emirates Stadium and excitement is building ahead of its sixth year.

Two-time champions Association of Convenience Stores (ACS) are seeking to make it a hat-trick of triumphs, can anyone stop them?

This year’s winning team will win a mouth-watering private cookery lesson at Jamie Oliver’s Cookery School.

Contact [email protected] or call 01252 875925 to find out more or book your team.