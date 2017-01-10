Strong Christmas For Grocery Sector; Market Returns To Inflation

Latest grocery market share figures from Kantar Worldpanel for the 12 weeks ending 1 January 2017 show the sector recorded its fastest growth since June 2014, with good performances from Tesco, Morrisons, Waitrose, Iceland and the Co-op.

Total sales were up 1.8% after consumers spent £480m more at the tills than in 2015, leading to record sales for the Christmas period. Fraser McKevitt, head of retail and consumer insight at Kantar Worldpanel, said: “Year-on-year market growth has been helped by comparisons to a weaker Christmas in 2015, but sales were also buoyed by strong consumer appetite for festive celebration after a turbulent year.

“With Christmas Eve falling on a Saturday and giving shoppers more time to buy their final festive trimmings, the single busiest shopping day of the year was Friday 23 December with over half the population braving a grocery store. The typical household spend for December reached £365 this year – £52 more than the average month.”

He added: “Thanks to continued investment in premium own label brands across the major retailers in 2016, such products finished the year with record 12 week sales of almost one billion pounds. Top tier lines including own label fresh and smoked fish, cooked meats such as ham, and wine performed particularly well.”

The data also showed that after 28 months of deflation in the market, like-for-like grocery prices increased by 0.2 percentage points, marking a return to inflation and suggesting the fall in the value of the pound is starting to impact shelf prices. Rising prices in markets such as fish and butter were offset by falling prices in categories including eggs and bacon.

McKevitt commented: “The long-anticipated return to inflation suggests that the speed of growth in the overall market will continue to hasten in 2017, and both consumers and retailers will be looking at ways to avoid increasing the cost of the weekly shop. Last year retailers focused on simplifying their discounts and offers, and the level of promotional sales has fallen to 37% as a result – the lowest level over Christmas since 2009.”

In terms of individual retailer performance, Kantar Worldpanel said that the overall market growth and two additional shopping days the week before Christmas left room for most chains to find some success over the festive period. The big four supermarkets together accounted for 71.4% of market share, with a sales increase of 0.1% – the first time that all four have collectively grown since June 2014, suggesting that they are starting halt the shopper exodus to the discounters.

Tesco continued its recent revival with sales increasing 1.3%, boosted by performance within fresh food. However, this wasn’t enough to stop its market share from falling back by 0.1 percentage points to 28.2%.

Morrisons, whose overall sales were held back in 2016 by the impact of a number of store closures, marked a strong start to the year with growth of 1.2% – its first period of growth since June 2015.

Also increasing sales after a successful end to 2016 was Iceland, where sales grew by 9.6%. Waitrose and the Co-op also posted robust growth with sales up 3% and 2.4% respectively.

Sainsbury’s saw a marginal sales decline of 0.1%, although Kantar Worldpanel said it did deliver strong online sales growth having attracted new shoppers to the channel. Whilst sales at Asda were down by 2.4%, this was considerable improvement on the 4.7% decline reported in December.

Despite the better performance of the major supermarket multiples, the discounters performed relatively well in a period when they tend to take a slightly smaller share of the market as consumers revert to traditional retailers for their Christmas shopping. This year sales growth for both Aldi and Lidl accelerated compared to pre-Christmas levels as shoppers continued to warm to their premium lines. Year-on-year, Aldi grew sales by 11.8% and market share to 6.0%, while Lidl’s sales growth of 7.5% increased its share by 0.2 percentage points to 4.4%.