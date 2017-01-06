Good Christmas For Midcounties Co-operative’s Food Stores

Midcounties Co-operative has reported a robust 3.6% increase in like-for-like sales across its food stores for the three weeks to 31 December.

The UK’s largest independent Co-operative said that an enhanced range of offers, along with improved the availability of locally-produced and Co-op own label products, helped it attract shoppers over the festive period.

It’s newly expanded chilled and frozen food party range, which included Christmas centre-piece styled desserts, was said to have proved popular. Meanwhile, sales of own ‘Best of Our Counties’ range jumped by 42% compared to the previous year. The range includes fresh produce from Warwickshire’s Mudwall Farm and creations from local producers, such as Whisky Beer from Chase Distillery and Hobson’s Brewery.

Last year, the retailer began a three year £30m store investment programme which included the development of new formats for its supermarkets and convenience stores.

Phil Ponsonby, Deputy Chief Executive of The Midcounties Co-operative, said: “Our rising sales over Christmas this year reflect the growing popularity of our stores and the quality of the product ranges we now offer. We’ve improved our product range with our own locally sourced products and the new Co-op branded range getting a good response from customers.”

He added: “We have been particularly pleased with the results of our new format stores which are attracting new customers and increasing the share of spend from existing shoppers. We have seen sales increases of up to 40% which is testament to the popularity of these new format stores and improved customer service.”