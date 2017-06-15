Supermarket Space Race Comes To An End With A Decline In Store Numbers

The Local Data Company’s (LDC) latest report highlights a turning point for food retailing as the supermarket race for space ends with a decline in store numbers, whilst discounters and convenience store openings also slow significantly.

The report shows that whilst discounters such as Aldi and Lidl continue to lead the growth table for shop numbers, adding 1,225 stores net in five years and opening 162 stores net in 2016, their rate of expansion has slowed significantly from 9% in 2012 to 3.7% last year. Meanwhile, with Big Four supermarket focused on combating the rise of discounters, the main chains have added only 223 units since 2012 and numbers fell by 8 in 2016.

Convenience operators continue to open new stores, but expansion has been slowing since 2013, with LDC saying that the pressures causing this slowdown are expected to increase. The convenience sector recorded 1.2% growth in new store openings last year, compared to a high of 7.1% back in 2013.

Sainsbury’s Local was the fastest growing supermarket convenience fascia, gaining a net increase of 38 stores in 2016 compared to Tesco Express’ net increase of 13 stores. However, their growth has not edged out local operators with LDC reporting a year-on-year increase in independent convenience stores during the past five years, ranging from a net increase of 129 units in 2014 to 474 outlets in 2016.

Commenting on the report, Dr. Clive Black, Head of Research for Shore Capital Markets, said: “The 2012-2016 time period covered in this report deals with one of seismic change for the supermarket and large store format in particular and the discount channel too. In essence, the era of large store openings and extensions has come to an end and future LDC five year reports can be expected to more dramatically characterise this process. However, the key message of the report, that the great space race is over, comes across loud & clear.”

He noted that the slowing growth rates for convenience and discounters partly reflect the larger base of such outlets but also some channel maturity. Black said it was encouraging that the number of independently operated convenience stores had continued to increase. He said it was good news for the “little man” and showed that “entrepreneurship is far from dead in this nation of shopkeepers”.

Black commented: “The degree of innovation and distinctiveness in the delicatessen and local grocery channel is something that may become more mainstream in future years as shoppers seek more individuality in an age of standardisation. Any such moves arguably further pressurise big chains, as we have seen in other categories such as the beverage segments with craft ale and now gin.”

Commenting on the discounters, he said: “Whilst the discount channel may not be growing at historic rates, alongside online it is expected to continue to gain share; a CAGR of 6.5% over the 2012-2016 period underscores the robust space growth and challenge to the superstores. We expect discount to sustain share gains albeit with more competitive supermarkets, benefiting from improvement management across the board, such wins may not be a walk in the park anymore.”

Meanwhile, Matthew Hopkinson, Director at the Local Data Company, said: “Big box food retailing is under the greatest pressure since supermarkets first came into being. This is resulting in a change or close (die) culture. This market, alongside food and beverage, has the most intense levels of competition as well as change in consumer habits so is one that will see ongoing and significant change in 2017.”

He added: “In the longer term, competition is only going to intensify as the options diversify. With Amazon extending its Fresh grocery delivery service to more than 300 UK postcodes and rumoured to be looking for 1,300 warehouse units across Europe to ramp up its local delivery offer, and with M&S reported to be considering plans to branch out into online food sales, the so-far subdued online food market in Britain is ripe for expansion.

“But looking even further ahead, any reversal of net EU migration due to Brexit could take a bite out of the £154bn UK food market – and that really could add to the basket of challenges to the industry.”

