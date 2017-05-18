Supermarket Wines Triumph At International Wine Challenge With M&S Leading The Way

Supermarket own brand wine ranges have again shown their strength, winning a host of awards at this year’s International Wine Challenge (IWC). The world-renowned wine competition awarded medals to 293 supermarket own brand wines, including 26 Gold, 120 Silver and 204 Bronze medals.

Wines created for Asda, Morrisons, Tesco, and Waitrose all received Gold medals, but it was Marks & Spencer which led the charge, with 12 Golds being awarded to its wines.

M&S won Gold medals across a range of styles, but the retailer had most success with its fortified entries, with five Gold medals being awarded to its madeira, port, marsala and sherry.

In the white wine category, M&S also impressed with a further four Gold medals, whilst in the red wine category it won a further three Gold medals.

Last year’s IWC Supermarket of the Year, Morrisons received 61 medals for its own label range, including five Gold medals, 17 Silvers and 39 Bronze medals.

Tesco wines performed well, picking up a grand total of four Gold, 12 Silver and 20 Bronze medals. Meanwhile, Waitrose received four Gold medals, 14 Silver, and 16 Bronze medals.

Having recently overhauled its wine offering, Asda was awarded a total of 37 medals, more than double its 2016 medal count.

Meanwhile, Aldi secured five Silver and 13 Bronze medals, whilst Sainsbury’s took home one Silver medal and three Bronze medals.

Charles Metcalfe MW, Co-Chairman of the IWC commented: “The quality of supermarket own brand wines continues to soar, and today’s results prove that you can get fantastic wines at outstanding prices in the supermarket aisles. Whatever your wine of choice, UK supermarkets cater for all – with award winning still, sparkling and fortified wines UK shoppers really are spoiled for choice.”