Supermarkets Braced For The Busiest Day Of The Year

Today is set to be the busiest day of the year for the supermarkets with shoppers expected to spend around £900m buying groceries for Christmas.

Tesco said that over 10 million customers would be visiting its stores across the UK today as shoppers stocked up on traditional Christmas products. The company expects sell around 200,000 turkeys, over 10 million pigs in blankets, and 40 million Brussels sprouts.

Across the entire Christmas week Tesco said it will deliver approximately 53 million cases of groceries to its stores, that’s around 90 cases per second 24 hours a day. On Thursday, Tesco delivered grocery volumes into stores which would fill the Royal Albert Hall 2.5 times over.

Matt Davies, Tesco UK CEO, said: “We all know what a busy time Christmas can be and that’s why we have brought in an extra 15,000 festive colleagues to help customers in any way they can.”

Meanwhile, Sainsbury’s has also predicted a bumper trading day. However, it said that it had noticed a trend this year in customers staggering their shop, with some spreading their shop across the days, weeks and months leading up to the big event.

Sainsbury’s has invested in the quality of its food range this Christmas with 25% of its products new or improved. Mike Coupe, Chief Executive of Sainsbury’s Group said: “Christmas is that time of year when people want to treat themselves and their friends and family and feel really proud of the food they are serving.

“We’re giving our customers a truly luxurious experience this year, with premium ingredients like lobster and truffle making an appearance across our Christmas range.”

Aldi and Lidl are also expected to see a rush of shoppers having enhanced their Christmas ranges with even more premium products, whilst slashing the cost of key essentials such as carrots and potatoes to less than 20p.

Iceland has revealed that it was seeing strong growth this year. Its Chief Executive Malcolm Walker said: “We are on a roll, with everything going well.” He added that today is expected to be the chain’s best Christmas sales day since the chain’s launch more than 40 years ago.

Meanwhile, a survey by Retail Economics, conducted over the last couple of days, has found 17% of shoppers are still yet to start their Christmas shopping. It also revealed that 27% of shoppers expect to spend more this Christmas than last year with 34% expecting to spend less.

Richard Lim, Chief Executive, Retail Economics said: “With just two more shopping days remaining before the big day, a remarkable 17% of consumers are still yet to start their Christmas shopping. The extra shopping day this year could mean a surge of panic buying on Christmas Eve.”

