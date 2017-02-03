Supermarkets Starting To Ration Vegetables Amid Supply Shortage

Tesco and Morrisons have started imposing sale restrictions on some vegetables after a bad weather in Spain hit supplies.

Tesco has rationed customers to three iceberg lettuces per visit, whilst Morrisons has imposed a two lettuce limit and told shoppers they can only buy up to three heads of broccoli. The moves follows a courgette and aubergine shortage in the UK last month, after wet and cold weather in southern Europe ruined crops.

Signs posted in Tesco stores this week said: “Due to continued weather problems in Spain, there is a shortage on iceberg lettuce. To protect the availability for all our customers, we are limiting bulk purchases to three per person. We apologise for any inconvenience.”

Some stores have run out of stock and prices of affected lines have also shot-up as supermarket’s import goods from further afield, such as the US.

Southern Spain provides the majority of fresh produce for the EU out of season. Stocks of other lines such as rocket, cauliflower, peppers, cucumbers and tomatoes are also said to be running low.

The shortage, which is impacting retailers across Europe, is expected to last until the Spring.

