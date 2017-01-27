Tesco Agrees £3.7bn Deal To Acquire Booker

Tesco has announced that it has agreed to buy food wholesaler Booker in a deal worth £3.7bn.

Described by the two firms as a merger, they said the recommended share and cash deal will create the “UK’s leading food business”, benefiting consumers, independent retailers, caterers, small businesses, suppliers, and staff. They added that the combined group will be well placed to serve the established ‘in home’ food market as well as the faster growing ‘out of home’ food market.

The deal values Booker at 205.3p a share, or £3.7bn, a premium of 12% on its closing price of 183.1p a share on 26 January. Each Booker shareholder will receive 0.861 Tesco shares and 42.6p in cash, giving them around 16% of the combined company. The wholesaler’s Chief Executive Charles Wilson will join the combined group’s board, working closing with Tesco’s Chief Executive Dave Lewis. Booker’s Chairman Stewart Gilliland will also join the board.

Tesco said it expects to make cost savings of £175m annualy by the end of the third year following completion of the merger, with “revenue synergies” of at least £25m a year over the same period. The two companies ruled out large-scale job losses, stressing that savings will come from greater efficiency and procurement. They added that the deal was about improving price, choice and service for customers and would cut food waste.

Commenting on the deal, Lewis said: “Tesco has made significant progress in turning around our UK retail business. This merger with Booker will further enhance Tesco’s growth prospects by creating the UK’s leading food business with combined expertise in retail, wholesale, supply chain and digital.”

Booker’s Chief Executive Charles Wilson added: “We believe that joining forces with Tesco offers the potential to bring major benefits to end consumers, our customers, suppliers, colleagues and shareholders.”

Meanwhile, it has been revealed that the sudden departure of Richard Cousins, Tesco’s senior non-executive director, in January was due to the fact that he wasn’t supportive of the deal. Describing the robust discussions as “good governance”, Lewis said he had respected Cousins’ decision but stressed rest of the supermarket’s board was behind the plan.

To go ahead, the deal will require approval from regulators and both sets of shareholders.

Lewis revealed that the merger had come after a year of talks, stressing that recent rising prices from suppliers had played no part in his decision to sign the deal. He added that the merger was unlikely to face a challenge from competition authorities, as it would not result in Tesco owning any more stores and they were quite different businesses.

However, analysts said the deal is the likely to raise questions about its impact on Britain’s highly concentrated grocery sector with non-Booker independents and the wholesale trade expected to protest against the merger.

Booker’s symbol group operation covers thousands of convenience stores under the Londis, Budgens, Premier and Family Shopper brands, whilst Tesco owns the One Stop chain. City analyst Nick Bubb suggested the deal could raise competition issues. He told The Guardian: “Our instant reaction is that the Competition and Markets Authority will have a field day with this, as although Tesco is mainly a retailer in the UK and Booker a wholesaler, Tesco does own the One Stop convenience store chain that competes with Booker’s interest in symbol groups and convenience store retailing, so it is by no means clear that the CMA will allow things to proceed very far without having a good look at the overlap.”

Richard Lim, Chief Executive of Retail Economics, added: “Tesco’s announcement to merge with Booker Group will be a game changer in the food industry. Its laser-like focus on the core UK food business is cutting deeper down the supply chain. The acquisition will strengthen Tesco’s wholesale and supply chain expertise while its digital capabilities will improve efficiency and provide significant cost saving synergies. As shopper behaviour continues to evolve rapidly, the new group will be well placed to capitalise on home shopping and the increasingly important area of eating out which has been the growth driver of the experience economy.”

Gary Hobbs, Senior Equity Analyst at Investec Wealth & Investment, added: “A surprising move but one not without merits. It takes Tesco much further into Wholesale, giving greater certainty of supply and allowing it to extract better terms. Dave Lewis was confident on the call of limited CMA interference as Booker doesn’t own the stores (all franchised) and where Tesco will have no influence over pricing. However having so much of the convenience market in the hands of a single player is bound to raise issues. Charles Wilson is seen as a major capture for Tesco and already touted as Lewis’s heir apparent.”

Meanwhile, John Ibbotson of the retail consultants, Retail Vision, said: “The Tesco of old is back. This is an extremely bold move and demonstrates an intent and sense of purpose that have been missing for the best part of a decade. It also represents the official end of the global dream. For Tesco, the jewel in the crown is once again the UK.”

Ibbotson added: “With the acquisition of Booker, which owns Budgens and Londis, Tesco has shown its hand. Its competitors, in particular the discounters, now know they’re in a fight. The message is unequivocal: the UK grocery sector, both retail and wholesale, is ours and we are taking it back. Its competitors will be deeply concerned by Tesco’s increased buying power, with its dominance stretching further throughout the British food industry. This news will give suppliers and manufacturers real cause for concern.”

In early trading this morning, Tesco shares rose 10% to 208p, while Booker shares jumped 15% to 211p.

NAM Implications: