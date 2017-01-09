Tesco Aims To Highlight Its Food Quality Credentials In New Ad Campaign

Tesco has today launched its new ‘Food Love Stories’ campaign which it says aims to highlight its quality credentials. The move marks a major change to the way it talks about food in its advertising, moving away from promoting individual products and talking about price.

The retailer said the campaign will introduce food love stories each month to demonstrate how it understands the special role food plays in its customers’ lives. The stories will aim to capture the mind-set of its customers throughout the year, from “wholesome, hearty meals in January, to fresh, vibrant meals perfect for a summer evening”.

The first advert (see below) will start airing on TV and digital media today, and will feature ‘David’s hot or not chicken curry’, while a number of other food love stories will also feature across outdoor, radio, social, and digital media throughout January. Ingredients and recipe cards for each featured meal will be available in all of Tesco’s large stores, as well as online at Tesco.com.

Michelle McEttrick, Group Brand Director at Tesco said: “We’ve always taken great pride in the quality of our food and we know how good food brings people and families together.

“So this January, we’re launching ‘Food Love Stories brought to you by Tesco’, a campaign which puts food at the very heart of our business and tells the stories behind the meals we all make for those closest to us.”

Jason Tarry, Chief Product Officer at Tesco, added: “We’re passionate about our food and we work closely with our producers and growers to continually improve the quality and taste of the food we offer.

“Food Love Stories brought to you by Tesco’, puts our fantastic food centre stage and we hope to inspire our customers with delicious meals whatever the occasion.”

The campaign represents the first major food campaign for Tesco in partnership with creative agency BBH and media agency MediaCom, which were appointed in 2015 by the then new Chief Executive Dave Lewis.

However, Tesco will retain its ‘Every little helps’ slogan and other marketing activity such as the recent ads featuring Ruth Jones and Ben Miller which have focused on price and customer service.

