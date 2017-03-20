Tesco Appoints CEO’s For Asia And Central Europe

Tesco has announced a shake-up of its international management team aimed at giving greater focus to its businesses in Asia and Central Europe.

The group said that following the completion of the sale of its Turkish business, it was creating two new roles to lead Asia and Central Europe on its Executive Committee.

From 1 April, Tony Hoggett will become Tesco’s CEO Asia and Matt Simister will become the group’s CEO for Central Europe.

Hoggett joined Tesco as a sixteen year old student in 1990 and has worked in various roles in the UK and overseas, namely in China and Turkey. He returned to the UK in 2011 and joined the group UK management team as Retail Director in 2014 before becoming UK Chief Operating Officer in 2016.

Meanwhile, Simister has worked for Tesco since 1996, initially working in marketing. After three years as Commercial Director for its Czech and Slovak businesses, he returned to the UK to set up Tesco’s Group Food capability, managing its regional fresh food and Tesco Brand sourcing, buying and inbound supply chains for the UK, ROI, Central Europe and Asia.

As part of the changes, Tesco announced that long-serving executive Trevor Masters, CEO of Tesco International, will being leaving the business at the end of May.

Group Chief Executive Dave Lewis commented: “I’d like to thank Trevor for everything he has done for our business over the last four decades. He has worked tirelessly to strengthen and simplify our international business, and we couldn’t have made the progress we have without him.

“Tony and Matt’s work has been at the heart of Tesco’s turnaround over the last two years and I’m delighted that they will join our Executive Committee. Their new roles will allow us to focus on the different opportunities presented in Asia and Central Europe and I’m looking forward to working even more closely with them both”.

