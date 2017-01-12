Tesco Appoints Unilever Executive As Its New Chief Customer Officer

Tesco has announced the appointment of Unilever executive Alessandra Bellini as its Chief Customer Officer.

Bellini, who worked with Tesco’s Chief Executive Dave Lewis during his time at Unilever, is currently Vice President for the Food Category in North America and Food General Manager for the USA.

The Italian-born executive has worked for the consumer goods giant for more than 20 years and has also held high level roles in markets including Italy and Central & Eastern Europe. Prior to joining Unilever, she had a 12-year career in advertising, both in the UK and in Italy.

Tesco said the new hire has a track record in growing global and local brands as well as a passion for developing people. She will join the supermarket group’s executive committee and UK leadership team from 1 March, filling the void left by the departure of Robin Terrell last year.

Speaking of the appointment, Lewis said: “I’m delighted that Alessandra is joining the team at Tesco. Her experience in building brands will be a valuable asset in the next stage of building a truly differentiated Tesco brand. She understands how to put the customer at the heart of business decisions, and has a great track record of building market-leading brands and teams. I am very much looking forward to having her on the team.”

