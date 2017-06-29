Tesco Axing 1,200 Jobs At HQ As Part Of Cost-Cutting Drive

Tesco confirmed yesterday that it is planning to cut 1,200 jobs at its head office as part its turnaround plan that aims to reduce costs by £1.5bn.

The cull amounts to a quarter of its workforce in Welwyn Garden City and Hatfield, along with a number jobs at the main office of Tesco’s One Stop chain in Birmingham and the retailer’s IT support centre in Bangalore, India.

The move comes just a week after the group announced that it was closing a call centre in Cardiff, putting around 1,100 jobs at risk. Tesco has also been reducing roles in its distribution centres and stores in recent months as part of the cost-cutting drive instigated by Chief Executive, Dave Lewis. In his first year in charge of Tesco, Lewis axed thousands of head office and store management jobs.

A spokesperson for Tesco said the latest cuts at its HQ were a “significant next step” in the turnaround of the business. “This new service model will simplify the way we organise ourselves, reduce duplication and cost but also, very importantly, allow us to invest in serving shoppers better,” they added.

The jobs under threat at its head office span a number of departments including property, finance, buying and marketing. Final decisions will be made once a consultation has been completed over the summer.

Commenting on the move, Philip Benton, analyst at Euromonitor, told The Telegraph: “Dave Lewis has been labelled ‘Drastic Dave’ since his appointment as chief executive in 2014 where cost-cutting and ‘improving the bottom line’ were the priority from the outset. Cutting 1,200 jobs at HQ is more of a surprise than the closing of one of its call centres which cost 1,100 jobs, but remains part of Lewis’ overall strategy of protecting profit above all else.”

Meanwhile, Steve Dresser, a retail analyst at Grocery Insight, was quoted by The Guardian as saying: “This is drastic but that’s what Dave does. He has clearly been planning this for some time and Tesco is still saying its cost base is too high. The market has changed beyond belief and Tesco needs to adapt. You can simplify operations a lot at head office but you can get things wrong.”

