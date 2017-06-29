Tesco And Booker Urge CMA To Fast-Track Competition Investigation

Tesco and Booker have asked the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) to “fast track” the examination of their £3.7bn merger to a more detailed second stage.

The competition watchdog announced last month that it had begun a preliminary investigation into whether the deal could reduce competition and choice for shoppers. The CMA said at the time that it would decide by 25 July on whether to launch a full in-depth investigation lasting up to 24 weeks.

However, a statement from Tesco and Booker issued this morning said: “Following continued constructive dialogue and further to the commencement of the CMA’s Phase 1 review on 30 May 2017, we have now requested that the CMA uses the ‘fast track’ process to allow it to move more quickly to examining the merger through a detailed Phase 2 process.”

The two companies added that they expect the CMA to issue an early decision to refer to Phase 2 within the next two weeks.

Tesco and Booker have played down concerns that the deal will harm competition in the grocery market, stressing that the merger will deliver significant cost savings that will benefit consumers and independent retailers. However, rival groups and suppliers have warned that the tie-up will give Tesco greater muscle in setting prices and too much control of the nation’s grocery supply chain. The retailer has also faced criticism from investors over the move, with some of its major shareholders saying it was overpaying and that the deal could be a major distraction from ongoing turnaround efforts in its supermarkets.

