Tesco To Celebrate Improved Relationships With Suppliers At Agricultural Shows

Tesco has revealed that it will be participating in four major agricultural shows this summer to highlight its commitment to improving relationships with British farmers and suppliers.

The retailer will have a flagship presence at the Royal Cornwall Show, the Royal Highland Show, the Great Yorkshire Show, and the Royal Welsh Show.

At each of the shows, visitors to Tesco’s stand will have the oppor tunity to learn about initiatives such the Tesco Sustainable Dairy Group, Future Farmer Foundation and Fair For Farmers Guarantee. They will also be able meet local suppliers, sample British produce, and learn about Tesco’s work to reduce food waste and encourage consumers to make healthier food choices.

Making the announcement, Tesco said it was “absolutely committed” to improving its relationship with its suppliers, quoting progress made over the past three years in terms of being more transparent, easier to deal with and fairer. Tesco revealed details of a recent survey that found almost 80% of suppliers reported being happy with their engagement with the retailer last year.

Barney Kay, Head of Agriculture for Tesco, said: “We’re going to celebrate our long-term partnership with British farmers and suppliers at these agricultural shows by telling the story of how we work together with real experts in their fields to bring affordable, fresh, quality food that’s fair for all.

“British farmers produce some of the best food in the world, and we believe that if we invest in farming for the long-term, customers will get better quality, fresh, affordable food today and tomorrow.”