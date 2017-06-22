Tesco To Close A Call Centre In Cardiff As Part Of Simplicity Drive

Tesco announced yesterday that it is planning to close its call centre in Cardiff, putting around 1,100 jobs at risk.

The retailer said it wanted to simplify its customer service operations by consolidating its ‘Customer Engagement Centres (CEC)’ into a single, expanded operation in Dundee, which will handle all emails, social media inquiries and phone calls. Tesco expects to create 250 new roles at its Dundee office when the Cardiff site is closed in February 2018.

The changes form part of Tesco’s wider programme of transformation that has taken place over the last couple of years aimed improving efficiency and cutting costs to allow it to invest in its core grocery offer.

Matt Davies, UK CEO of Tesco, said: “The retail sector is facing unprecedented challenges and we must ensure we run our business in a sustainable and cost-effective way, while meeting the changing needs of our customers.

“To help us achieve this, we’ve taken the difficult decision to close our customer service operations in Cardiff. We realise this will have a significant effect on colleagues in the Cardiff area, and our priority now is to continue to do all we can to support them at this time.”

