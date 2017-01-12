Tesco Continues Recovery With Solid Q3 And Christmas Trading Results

Tesco has capped a year of recovery with a solid performance during its third quarter and over the key festive period.

During the 13 weeks ended 26 November, the group’s overall like-for-like sales rose 1.5% with its core UK business seeing growth of 1.8%. Tesco said the period marked its eighth consecutive quarter of like-for-like volume growth with it also making its first quarterly market share gain since 2011.

Like-for-likes in Ireland edged up 0.5%, whilst sales in its international division grew 0.6%, with 0.7% growth in Europe and a 0.4% rise in Asia.

Over the Christmas trading period covering the six weeks ended 7 January, Tesco’s UK like-for-like sales rose a solid 0.7%. Food like-for-like sales were up 1.3%, boosted by robust performance in fresh food and improved product availability. Tesco added that it saw strong demand for its Christmas grocery ranges with a 24% increase in party food sales, whilst ‘Free From’ sales rose 18%.

The group said that its decision not to repeat its Clubcard ‘Boost’ promotion during the period impacted total UK like-for-likes by 0.8% due to lower general merchandise sales. However, it still saw strong performance in clothing and toys, with sales up 4.3% and 8.5% respectively.

Amid signs that inflationary pressures are starting to build in the grocery sector, Tesco said it was working in collaboration with suppliers to minimise the impact on its customers, stressing that the price of a typical basket still remains nearly 7% cheaper than two years ago.

Meanwhile, sales in Ireland over the festive period slipped 0.7% as Tesco invested heavily in lowering prices to drive volume growth. International like-for-like sales fell 1.2% with the group blaming comparisons with a particularly strong seasonal performance last year, increased promotional activity market in Europe, and weaker consumer spending in Thailand.

Tesco’s Chief Executive Dave Lewis said: “We are very encouraged by the sustained strong progress that we are making across the Group”, adding: “We are well-placed against the plans we shared in October to become more competitive for customers, simpler for colleagues, and an even better partner for our suppliers, whilst creating long-term value for our shareholders.”