Tesco Extends Craft Beer Offering By Nearly A Third; First To Stock Sour Beer

Tesco has revealed that it has increased its craft beer range by nearly a third to over 70 lines in its stores throughout the country. The move follows the retailer’s expansion of its craft beer range to more than 400 high street stores last year.

Tesco said its expanded range has been drawn from partnerships with nearly 30 breweries from the UK and around the world. Beers now on offer include ones from Cornwall, Whitstable Bay and Scotland, and from as far afield as Sweden, Japan and the USA.

Meanwhile, the retailer said it was tapping into a growing craft beer trend in pubs and bars across the country by becoming the first major retailer to stock sour beer. These beers are intentionally acidic and tart, and are most commonly seen in Belgium. Tesco’s tart sour beer is brewed by Thornbridge Brewery in Derbyshire and is priced at £1.90.

Tesco has seen its annual growth for craft beers increase by more than 40%. The retailer is now allocating an extra 350% of shelf space in its beer aisles to craft beer as part of a BWS overhaul revealed last month following news that it had cut Heineken’s listings by more than half.

Tesco craft beer buyer Chloe Harrison commented: “Britain’s thirst for craft beer shows no sign of slowing down. It’s a drink that is popular with both millennial and older drinkers looking for a more artisan experience and exciting flavours.

“We’ve scoured the globe to bring a range together which we hope will satisfy all tastes, and are thrilled to be able to introduce customers to some fantastic new beers from both little-known and highly recognisable breweries.”

She added: “And our new sour beer is the jewel in our crown. With summer just around the corner, its wonderful thirst-quenching quality and is perfect for drinkers looking for palate-tingling flavours.

“We think that sour brews are destined to become the next frontier for beer lovers, in the same way that golden ale helped convert die hard lager lovers over to light and refreshing ales.”