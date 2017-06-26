Tesco To Give Store Staff A 10.5% Pay Rise

Tesco announced on Friday a new pay deal for its store staff which will see hourly rates increase by 10.5% over the next two years, from the current rate of £7.62 to £8.42 an hour by November 2018.

The increases will put Tesco workers’ pay above the £7.90 level that the National Living Wage is expected to reach by 2018. However, Tesco will still be paying staff less than Aldi and Lidl, and overtime pay on Sundays and Bank Holidays is being cut from time and a half to time and a quarter from July next year.

Under the new agreement, the supermarket said 97% of staff would be better off. Any staff negatively impacted by the changes will be supported with a lump sum transition payment worth 18 months of the difference in pay, paid in July 2018.

Matt Davies, CEO of Tesco UK, said: “This reward package sees our biggest investment in store pay for a decade, and gives colleagues a sustainable pay deal that rewards them for everything they do, while allowing us to also attract new talent.”