Tesco Jobs At Risk Due To Night Shift Cuts And Reduction In Trading Hours

Tesco has announced further changes to its store operations as part of ongoing moves to cut costs and improve customer service.

The retailer is calling time on 24-hour opening at eight more of its larger outlets, whilst moving from night-to-day replenishment in 69 stores.

Tesco is also bringing together different service desks including customer services, click & collect and tobacco to ensure shoppers to “get everything they need in one place”.

Overall, the changes, which will be implemented over the coming months, are expected to affect around 3,000 staff with Tesco launching a consultation process for those that will be directly impacted. Tesco expects the majority of the staff affected to stay on, although some workers could experience a fall in earnings.

Where similar changes have been made, Tesco said it has started to see the benefits, including freeing up more time for staff to focus on service and ensuring stores are at their best during the busiest trading times.

Tesco UK and ROI CEO, Matt Davies, said: “We’re committed to improving the way we serve our customers and this week have discussed making further changes in a number of UK stores with our colleagues.

“These changes will help us run these stores more simply and deliver the best possible service for customers. We appreciate these changes will impact the roles of some of our colleagues and we will work with them to ensure they are fully supported throughout this period.”

The changes come just over a year after Tesco ended 24-hour opening at 76 supermarkets. The latest stores moving from 24 hour opening to 6am – midnight opening are Galashiels Extra, Holyhead Extra, Ilkeston Extra, Kilmarnock Extra, Falkirk Grahams Road, Folkestone, Edgware Road Metro, and Worksop.