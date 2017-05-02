Tesco Launches ‘Healthier Living’ Campaign

Tesco is aiming to bolster its health credentials with a new campaign entitled ‘Little Helps to Healthier Living’.

The campaign, which runs throughout May, is part of the retailer’s recent efforts to make healthier food choices easier for customers and its staff. The latest initiative will see Tesco offer food swaps, many of which have lower sugar, fat or salt than the regular alternatives. Prices on hundreds of fresh products in store and online have also been cut, whilst fresh fruit is being made available at checkouts to encourage customers to add a piece to their shopping.

In store health checks will also be offered in partnership with Diabetes UK and British Heart Foundation, whilst increased communication of its ‘Free Fruit for Kids’ initiative will be seen in its larger outlets.

The campaign will be supported by TV advertising and other paid for media.

Alongside the launched on the initiative, Tesco revealed that it has already removed over 8,000 tonnes of sugar, fat and salt across a range of 2,000 products including breakfast cereals, yoghurts, and ready meals through the ongoing reformulation of its own label products. Tesco was also the first major supermarket to comply with the UK government’s sugar levy across all its own label soft drinks.

Matt Davies, CEO for UK and ROI, said: “Our ‘Little Helps to Healthier Living’ campaign marks the first time we’ve brought together such a comprehensive programme of offers and initiatives for both customers and colleagues.

“With millions of customers across the UK shopping with us every week and more than 300,000 colleagues working in our stores, centres and offices, we have a unique opportunity to help people make healthier choices.

“We know there is still more to do, but hope these little helps make a difference, and we will learn from this month to see what really serves our customers better.”