Tesco Launches New Household Cleaner Bottle That Allows Users To Squeeze Out Every Last Drop

Tesco claims to have solved the modern-day frustration of getting all the fluid out of cleaning spray bottles.

Due to current designs, squeezing out the last few drops at the end of a bottle can be nigh impossible without unscrewing the top. However, a ground-breaking British invention called ‘Anyway Spray’ is being exclusively launched by Tesco with the aim of helping customers cut down on waste.

Standard trigger spray bottles have a single hole in the end of the tube which needs to be immersed in fluid for them to work. However, the Anyway Spray is made from a special material with millions of tiny holes which draw out the liquid.

It was invented by Essex-based inventor Michael Pritchard, who appeared on Dragon’s Den with his product in 2009. Even though his invention proved popular, he declined the offer to launch the spray with one of the panel and only returned to developing the design early last year.

Tesco has introduced the new design for all of its own label trigger spray cleaning products, including Leather Cleaner, Power Hob Cleaner, Granite and Marble Cleaner, Stainless Steel Cleaner, and Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner.

It is estimated that once the design is rolled out to all Tesco stores across the UK, it could save around 27,800 litres of wasted cleaning fluid each year.

Tesco Cleaning Products Buying Manager Andy Blackett said: “Around 5ml of cleaning fluid is thrown away from each household cleaning trigger spray bottle. But with the Anyway Spray, this is no longer an issue. Even if the bottle is used sideways or upside down, it continues to work until every last drop is used up.

“We’re confident this brilliant British invention will help customers cut down on household waste and will end one of the greatest frustrations in household cleaning.”

