Tesco Links Up With Spoon Guru To Help Shoppers With Specific Dietary Requirements

Tesco is hoping to make it easier for shoppers with specific dietary requirements to find suitable foods when using its online store.

The retailer has formed a partnership with Spoon Guru, a UK-based firm that has developed innovative smart search technology that can help people find foods and recipes to match their dietary needs. It currently has its own app which it launched last year.

As part of Tesco’s recently launched ‘Healthier Living’ campaign, Spoon Guru’s technology is being adding to the supermarket group’s online platform. The partnership is a first for UK grocery retail with Tesco customers now able to filter their food searches, including food intolerances, such as lactose or nuts, and specific dietary requirements including vegetarian, vegan, low fat, and low salt.

The new service became available on Tesco’s mobile app yesterday and will rolled out to its full online platform in the summer.

Alessandra Bellini, Tesco Chief Customer Officer commented: “We want to make it easy for customers to shop with us online and help them make the right food choices, so we’re really excited to be working with Spoon Guru.”

“Adding their technology to Tesco.com is another little help for customers, and we hope it will make a big difference to those with specific diets and tastes.”

Markus Stripf, CEO of Spoon Guru, added: “We know from our own research that 54% of UK adults followed a diet in 2016. Whether due to a lifestyle choice, allergies or intolerances, Britain’s dietary needs are vast and using technology like Spoon Guru, retailers can make shopping much simpler, easier and a more pleasurable experience.

“From inception our goal at Spoon Guru was to support the millions of people who struggle with intolerances, allergies and specific dietary needs and we are thrilled that Tesco recognises this and is partnering with us to evolve a game-changing solution for the population’s changing dietary needs.”

