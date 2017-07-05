Tesco Makes Improvements To Clubcard Scheme

Tesco has announced a host of improvements to its Clubcard scheme aimed at making it “simpler and easier” to use.

The changes include the launch of a new contactless Clubcard, which enables users to tap at the checkout to add their points after shopping. The retailer has also made improvements to the Clubcard app. New customers will be able to use it to sign up to Clubcard straight away, while they shop in store. And its existing customers can access their vouchers at the checkout, at the touch of a button.

As part of the changes, Tesco is also adding to the 400-strong range of Clubcard Reward Partners currently available, with Hotels.com and Uber the latest firms to join the scheme.

Chief Customer Officer Alessandra Bellini said: “Clubcard is the most rewarding loyalty scheme in the sector and we’re looking forward to seeing how customers respond to the improvements.”