Tesco Making Good Progress in Ireland, Says Local Chief Executive

Despite slipping into third place behind SuperValu and Dunnes Stores in Ireland’s grocery market, the head of Tesco’s Irish unit stressed the business was making good progress following a difficult few years.

Whilst Tesco reported its first full year sales rise in the UK for seven years, like-for-like sales in Ireland edged down 0.1%. The decline was brought on by a disappointing last quarter, which saw sales fall by 1.3%. However, the first three quarters of the year saw Tesco Ireland record like-for-like sales increases of 0.3%, 0.1% and 0.5%.

Tesco Ireland said yesterday that it continued to experience strong volume growth, including in its core fresh categories. Andrew Yaxley, CEO Tesco Ireland, said: “We have seen significant progress over the last 12 months and since we launched our purpose ‘serving Ireland’s shoppers a little better every day’.

“We traded well over key seasons and we continue to see strong growth in Tesco own label lines with sales increasing for the full year.”

