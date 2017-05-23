Tesco Opens 149th Store In Ireland With Focus On Local Products

Tesco opened its 149th store in Ireland yesterday in the Airside Retail Park in Swords, Co Dublin.

As well as creating 85 local jobs, the new supermarket will feature a significant amount of produce from local suppliers.

Andrew Yaxley, Tesco Ireland’s Chief Executive, said: “The full Tesco Swords team is committed to providing customers with the best shopping experience with an extensive range of quality fresh Irish foods, many of which have been sourced locally from North County Dublin.”

He added: “The store layout is designed to provide an enhanced more engaging shopping experience which we hope our customers enjoy.”

As in the UK, Tesco has curtailed its store opening programme in Ireland over the last few years as part of moves to focus on improving its offering and competitiveness to combat the rise of the discounters.