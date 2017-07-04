Tesco Outstripping Rivals In Northern Ireland

With figures out yesterday showing Tesco gaining ground on the market leader in the Republic of Ireland, the group also appears to be making good progress in Northern Ireland.

Data from Kantar Worldpanel for the year to 18 June 2017, shows Tesco has increased its overall share of the grocery market in Northern Ireland to 34.9%. It sales performance outstripped Sainsbury’s and Asda who both saw their market share fall back to 17.3%.

Meanwhile, with Aldi absent from Northern Ireland, Lidl continues to dominate the discount end of the market with its share growing to 5.4%.

Northern Ireland – Value share % 52 w/e 19 Jun 16 52 w/e 18 Jun 17 Sales Growth

YoY % TOTAL MARKET 100 100 1.7 Total Multiples/Co-op 84.1 83.6 1.1 Tesco 34.4 34.9 3.2 Sainsbury 17.7 17.3 -0.5 Asda 17.6 17.3 -0.2 Lidl 5.1 5.4 8.1 Other Multiples 9.3 8.7 -5 Total Symbols 8.5 8.4 0.2 Other Outlets 7.4 8 10

Source: Kantar Worldpanel

