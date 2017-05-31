Tesco Remains Best Performer Amongst Big Four

Tesco has recorded the fastest sales growth of the four biggest supermarkets for the second consecutive month, according to data from Nielsen.

During the 12 weeks ending 20 May 2017, Tesco increased sales by 2.2%, noticeably ahead of the 1.4% growth for Morrisons, 1.2% for Sainsbury’s and a 0.1% decline for Asda.

“Tesco’s re-focus on the customer and their changing needs, such as simplifying ranges and promotions, has meant they’ve not only attracted new shoppers but encouraged them to visit more often,” said Mike Watkins, Nielsen’s UK head of retailer and business insight.

“These incremental improvements are helping reverse the declining spend per visit which was an ongoing challenge for Tesco last year. The growth is also now being supported by initiatives which revisit some wider consumer trends such as tackling food waste and supporting healthier eating and living.”

Tesco’s strong performance was further highlighted by Nielsen for the most recent four-week period with the chain’s sales growing at four times the +0.2% rate of that across all the supermarkets. This rather flat overall market growth was driven by underlying food price inflation, as the volume of goods sold fell 2.3%.

“The return of inflation has helped supermarket grow sales but the challenge for the summer is to sustain this by encouraging shoppers to put more items into the weekly basket,” said Watkins.

“Two tailwinds that should help are the six weeks up to the school holidays always being a good trade-up opportunity for retailers, with seasonal, fresh and ‘al fresco’ dining top of mind for shoppers. Alongside this, rising inflation means people will be more aware of balancing household budgets, which may encourage spending more on eating at home, rather than at restaurants.”

Watkins also noted an inherent advantage the supermarkets have over the discounters, with 26% of all grocery sales now happening in convenience stores. He said: “Although discounter growth continues through new store openings, the supermarkets still have a wider variety of formats, including online and local convenience stores, giving them a lot of scope to grow basket spend around different shopper missions.”

He added: “Location still matters but lifestyle needs are becoming more important for consumers.”