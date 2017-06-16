Tesco Reports Strongest Sales Growth In The UK For Seven Years

Tesco has reported its strongest rise in UK quarterly sales for seven years, beating City expectations and cementing its recovery led by Chief Executive Dave Lewis.

In the 13 weeks to 27 May, the group’s UK like-for-like sales rose 2.3% – a sixth straight quarter of growth and well ahead of the 0.7% increase seen in the fourth-quarter of its last financial year. Performance was driven by a 2.7% like-for-like sales rise in food, supported by strong volume growth in fresh food at 1.6%.

Tesco stated that total volume growth in the UK remained positive and was similar to the last quarter as it continued to be more selective in the way it drives volume. In particular, the group has been reducing short-term marketing activities in general merchandise and the use of promotions in its household ranges.

Meanwhile, Tesco stressed that it was working hard with its suppliers to protect its customers from inflationary pressures. The group claimed that its price position relative to competitors has improved and its efforts to offset inflation have been recognised by shopper. Lewis commented: “Customers have responded by doing more of their shopping with us and as a result we continue to grow volumes, particularly in fresh food.”

In Republic of Ireland, Tesco’s like-for-like sales grew by 0.2%, recovering from a 1.3% fall the previous quarter despite continued investment in price cutting. The chain’s improved competitiveness helped drive volumes up a strong 3.8%, including 5.3% growth in fresh foods.

Meanwhile, the group’s international unit continued its disappointing trend from the end of last year. In Asia, like-for-like sales fell 6%, after a 0.5% rise the previous quarter. Tesco blamed the weak performance on the impact from discontinuing “unprofitable bulk selling” of products – particularly tobacco and alcohol – in Thailand.

In Europe, like-for-like sales improved slightly from a 0.8% fall the previous quarter but still fell 0.4%. Tesco said it had seen strong growth in the Czech Republic and Slovakia, whilst productivity savings had enabled it to continue investing in its core offer across the region.

The group’s total sales at constant exchange rates edged up just 0.8%, as the year-on-year impact of selling its Dobbies, Giraffe and Harris & Hoole businesses more than offset store openings across the group.

Lewis described the current market conditions as “tough” but said Tesco had made a “good start to the year”. He concluded: “We are confident in our plans to create long-term, sustainable value for our key stakeholders and to deliver on the ambitions we have set out.”

John Ibbotson, director of the retail consultancy Retail Vision, commented: “Tesco has delivered a corker in its core UK market. Food, and fresh food in particular, is firing on all cylinders and that’s a huge shot across the bows for its competitors, in particular Morrisons.

“With inflation rising sharply, Tesco has used its immense buying power to keep prices lower for its customers. Against this inflationary backdrop, the numbers are all the more remarkable.”

However, he warned of tougher times ahead, saying the “toxic combination” of rising inflation and low wage growth remains a major threat. “As inflation continues to erode people’s spending power, more and more of Tesco’s customers could be driven back to the discounters, Aldi and Lidl,” he said.

Meanwhile, Lewis will face shareholders later today at the group’s AGM with a possible investor revolt over £142,000 paid to him in relocation costs when he became CEO. A recent report said Pensions & Investment Research Consultants (Pirc) has been advising Tesco’s shareholders to oppose the group’s remuneration report, arguing that a 179% increase in benefits for Lewis is “not considered appropriate”.

Lewis this morning defended the relocation costs, saying that similar pay-outs were made to other members of staff. “We move a lot of people around – store managers in particular,” he said. “The policy we have is to pay the legal fees, stamp duty and in some cases moving costs. The board offered me exactly the same policy that everyone else gets.”

