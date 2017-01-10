Tesco Restructuring Distribution Network

Tesco announced yesterday that it was restructuring its distribution network as part of moves to simplify its operations and ensure the business was set up for the future in the rapidly changing retail sector.

The proposed changes will see Tesco reduce its number of distribution centres in the UK from 25 to 23. This will include the closing of its Welham Green distribution centre and moving its grocery operations to its Reading distribution centre.

Meanwhile, the majority of its general merchandising operation well be moved into one distribution centre at Middlesbrough, resulting in the closure of its Chesterfield site.

Tesco will also bring all warehouse operations run by DHL and Wincanton in-house. This includes withdrawing from a clothing warehouse run by DHL in Daventry and moving the operation to its own site nearby.

Tesco added that it will be simplifying the management structure across all distribution centres.

The changes are expected to result in around 1,000 redundancies, although over 500 new roles will be created at other sites in its network, including Reading and Middlesbrough.

Tesco’s UK & Ireland Chief Executive Matt Davies commented: “As the needs of our customers change, it’s vital we transform our business for the future.

“As part of this we are proposing to close two of our distribution centres in the UK. These changes will help to simplify our distribution operations so we can continue to serve our customers better.

“Our priority throughout this process has been our colleagues and we will continue to do all we can to support them at this time.”