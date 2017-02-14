Tesco The Best Performing Supermarket In Northern Ireland

Latest market share data from Kantar Worldpanel shows that all the major grocery retailers in Northern Ireland have seen an increase in the value of their sales over the last year.

As the table below shows, Tesco remained way out in the lead with its sales increasing the most and share of the market rising to 34.8%. Asda held on to the number two spot, having overtaken Sainsbury’s at the end of last year.

Separate figures released yesterday for the Republic of Ireland showed that Dunnes had taken the top spot in the market, ahead of SuperValu and Tesco.