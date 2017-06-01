Tesco To Trial Currys PC World Concessions In Extra Stores

Tesco has agreed a new partnership with Dixons Carphone that will see Currys PC World concessions trialled within two of the supermarket group’s stores this summer.

The first outlet is scheduled to open in July at Tesco’s Milton Keynes Extra store, followed by a second concession at its Weston Favell Extra store in Northampton later in August.

They will offer a range of Currys PC World products including televisions, computers, white goods and accessories. A repairs and advice service will also be available.

The move comes as Tesco strives to make use of excess space in its larger outlets as consumers do more of their shopping in convenience stores and online. The group already has concession deals with fashion retail group Arcadia, Holland & Barrett, and Claire’s Accessories.

Matt Davies, UK CEO of Tesco, said: “We’re always looking at ways to offer our customers the best possible range of services in our stores. We think this is a winning combination for customers and look forward to opening the first outlet in our Milton Keynes store in July.”

Katie Bickerstaffe, UK&I CEO of Dixons Carphone, added: “Customers tell us they want to pick up the latest electrical products conveniently and at competitive prices, with expert advice and from someone they trust to keep them working seamlessly. This trial gives them all of this during a weekly grocery shop, which we hope they will enjoy.”

The two concessions will be tested for a year before a decision is made on a further roll-out.

