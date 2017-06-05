Turnaround Strategy Pays Off For Iceland As Sales And Profits Grow

Iceland’s revamp of its stores and product offering appears to have paid off with the group revealing a return to sales growth and a healthy rise in profits.

In the 52 weeks ended 24 March 2017, the group’s total sales rose 4.4% to £2.79bn, boosted by the opening of 20 net new stores. Like-for-like sales also recovered from last year’s decline of 2.7%, growing 2% for the year and 4.9% in the final quarter. Meanwhile, adjusted EBITDA rose 6.3% to £160m, driven by sales growth and cost controls.

The frozen food specialist said that its like-for-like performance reflected growth in total transactions as its attracted new customers and “re-energised” dormant ones, with average basket values also increasing. This followed improvements in its product offering and its ‘Power of Frozen’ marketing campaign aimed at changing perceptions of the chain and frozen food.

At the year end, Iceland operated a total of 884 (2016: 864) UK stores following 28 new openings and 8 closures. This included 36 The Food Warehouse outlets following the opening of 24 stores during the year. Iceland said that all these stores are trading successfully, with established stores continuing to achieve like-for-like sales growth.

Meanwhile, Iceland’s international business continued to grow. Its chain in the Republic of Ireland continued to trade “very successfully” with 12 sites operating at the year-end following two new openings. Meanwhile, the group said that its fledgling business in the Czech Republic, where it added a sixth store during the year, is beginning to achieve popular recognition and is delivering sales growth.

Iceland Founder & Executive Chairman Malcolm Walker commented: “The set of strategic initiatives we began in 2015, with the aim of differentiating Iceland, changing consumer perceptions and so restoring growth to our business, bore fruit in the year under review.

“Like-for-like sales performance improved throughout the year to make us one of the UK’s fastest-growing food retailers by the year-end. We increased the pace and enhanced the quality of our new product development.”

The group added that like-for-like sales growth remains positive in its new financial year and it has already opened another four new stores under its The Food Warehouse fascia. Its aim is to open 25 new stores in total by the year-end, while continuing to drive like- for-like sales growth in established stores.

However, Iceland warned that the Brexit vote and subsequent fall in the value of Sterling was creating some difficulties and uncertainty. It said it was facing upward pressure on some food prices and was working with its suppliers to mitigate these pressures as far as its can, so as to minimise the impact on its customers. It added that the economic environment “will clearly remain uncertain until we achieve clarity on the timing and nature of Brexit”.