Waitrose And John Lewis Report Strong Christmas Trading But Warnings Of Tough Times Ahead

The John Lewis Partnership said today that both its retail chains traded well over the Christmas period, with robust sales growth and market share gains.

During the six weeks to 31 December, total sales at Waitrose rose 4.8% to £914.9m with like-for-likes up 2.8%. The group said the chain’s sales were driven by demand for premium items with the Waitrose 1 premium range seeing a 21.4% uplift.

Hospitality was another key area of growth with sales up 4.9%, while like-for-like sales in its convenience outlets rose a strong 4.8%. Meanwhile, online grocery sales were up 0.8% with an uplift in both orders and average order value.

In the John Lewis division, total sales rose 4.9% to £998.1m, with like-for-like sales growing a robust 2.7%. Online sales rose 11.8% and represented 40% of the chain’s sales.

Across product departments, home sales rose 2.7% with fashion up 7.2% and electricals growing 4.8%.

Whilst praising the group’s robust performance over the period, Sir Charlie Mayfield, Chairman of the John Lewis Partnership, sounded a note of caution about the months ahead, which are expected to be a more challenging due to higher costs, political uncertainty, and the continuing shift to shopping online.

He said: “Although we expect to report profits up on last year, trading profit is under pressure. This reflects the greater changes taking place across the retail sector. We expect those to quicken, especially in the next 12 months as the effects of weaker Sterling feed through. We will now accelerate aspects of our strategy. This will involve a period of significant change, investment and innovation to ensure the Partnership’s success.”

The group’s trading statement concluded by saying that that it expected both inflationary cost pressures and competition to intensify in the market as a whole. It added that the rate of retail market sales growth may slow and the rate of its profit growth will be affected by margin pressure. It warned that as a result of these pressures, its much heralded staff bonus due in March is likely to be significantly lower than last year.