Waitrose Begins Exporting Premium Range To India And China

Waitrose has revealed that its premium range, ‘Waitrose 1′, is now being exported to both India and China.

A year on from when it launched the range in the UK, the retailer now exports Waitrose 1 products to more than 30 territories including Hong Kong, Singapore, Thailand, Brunei, the Caribbean and the UAE.

Waitrose first started exporting to China in April last year with its other sub-brands, including Waitrose Duchy Organic and essential Waitrose, being sold on Tmall Global, the online marketplace operated by Alibaba. Millions of shoppers in China will now be able to add Waitrose 1 chocolates and shortbread to the growing list of its products available on the site.

Waitrose 1 tea, coffee, maple syrup, pasta and olives will also now be available to shoppers in India.

While biscuits and coffees remain the retailer’s best sellers abroad, it said that British favourites such as Cheddar, Stilton, sausage rolls, and Steak Pies are becoming increasingly popular.

Daniel Armstrong, Waitrose Business Manager, International, said: “Waitrose 1 has quickly become one of our most in demand ranges with its quality and provenance really appealing to the international market. We expect it to only continue gathering momentum, especially in both India and China where our products are establishing a growing reputation.”

