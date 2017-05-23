Waitrose Celebrates First Birthday Of ‘Waitrose 1’ Range

Waitrose has revealed that Avocado, Colombian Coffee and Champagne Truffles are amongst the most popular products from its premium ‘Waitrose 1’ range that launched one year ago.

Celebrating the one year anniversary of Waitrose 1, the supermarket said the range has grown from 500 products at launch to over 700 with seasonal additions throughout the year. When launched, the range was supermarket’s biggest own brand launch since ‘essential Waitrose’ in 2009.

The retailer revealed that some of best-selling Waitrose 1 products include:

Waitrose 1 Extra Large Avocado, £1.89/each Waitrose 1 Peat and Heather Scottish Smoked Salmon, £6.99/140g Waitrose 1 Colombian Supremo Ground Coffee, £3.50/227g Waitrose 1 Speciality Raspberries, £4.00/225g Waitrose 1 Pesto alla Genovese, £2.50/190g Waitrose 1 Aceto Balsamic Di Modena, £15/250ml Waitrose 1 Hereford Beef Sirloin, £32.99/kg Waitrose 1 Marc De Champagne Truffles, £6.50/200g Waitrose 1 Spaghetti Lunghi, £3.99/1kg Waitrose 1 Free Range Roasted Turkey Breast, £2.59/100g

Waitrose is adding a further 60 new products to the range in the coming months, including Wood Fired Antipasti Charcoal Sourdough Pizza, Raspberry, Pistachio and Rose Tart, and Cote de Veau.

Clare Bartlett, Waitrose 1 Brand Manager commented: ‘Waitrose 1 has seen the introduction of some great trend led products and it’s been a real hit. From Colombian coffee, beautiful salads to Indian Ocean Dark Chocolate, this range has been developed using some the best ingredients for our customers. We are continuing to bring product innovation to the range with an additional 60 product launches this year.”