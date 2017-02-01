Waitrose Concludes Financial Year With Rise In Sales

Total year-on-year sales at Waitrose rose by 3.3% in seven days to 28 January – the last week in its financial year.

The group revealed that the fall of Chinese New Year on Saturday helped sales of Chinese ready meals increase by 31%, while Burns Night saw Malt Whisky sales rise by 11%.

It was also a strong week for BWS category with wine sales up by more than 8%, beer sales by more than 7% and spirits by almost 9%. Gin sales also continued their strong growth, jumping 25%.

Overall, sales in the ambient category were up 1.7%, whilst sales in Chilled, Fruit, Vegetables & Horticulture, and Bakery increased 7.6%. The Meat, Fish, Frozen & Dairy category saw sales fall 1.1%, whilst Home & Leisure was up 7.7%.

At sister chain John Lewis, sales rose 3.7% with all three buying areas seeing increases – clothing (+5.5%), electricals (+4.3%), home (+1.9%).