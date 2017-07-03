Waitrose To Launch More Easily Recyclable Sandwich Wrapper

Triangular sandwich wrappers in Waitrose will soon be easier to recycle – in a first for UK supermarkets.

The move is being achieved by making the cardboard sandwich packaging easy to separate from the plastic film, which isn’t recyclable. The chain said the move is a step towards its new target of making all own label packaging, across all food categories widely recyclable, reusable or home compostable by 2025.

While the cardboard element of sandwich packaging can easily be recycled, Waitrose discovered that the difficulty separating the cardboard from the see-through film part of the pack had made this a challenge for customers and processors in practice.

But now the step of making the film easily removable from the cardboard – via a peelable tab – means there is no reason why the cardboard can’t be recycled. The new packaging will be introduced in August, helping cut waste from the 26 million sandwiches Waitrose sells each year.

Karen Graley, Waitrose Packaging Manager, said: “The change to our sandwich packaging may seem like a small one but it’s likely to make a big impact on the amount of packaging recycled. We continue to work on a solution to the pack’s plastic film in the hope that, in the future, none of the sandwich pack will go to landfill.”

She added: “Our ambition for 100% of our own label packaging being widely recyclable, reusable or home compostable by 2025 is set to make a tangible difference to the environment.”