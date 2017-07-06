Waitrose Serves Up New Drinks Magazine

Waitrose has launched a new customer magazine called Waitrose Drinks, aimed at keeping its customers up-to-date on latest trends and products in the drinks industry.

The new magazine covers ciders, wines, beers and spirits, with news and features. It will also offer advice on entertaining and recipes, along with insights from Waitrose’s wine buying team.

The first issue launched in Waitrose stores last week, with the second issue following in early November. Waitrose Drinks is the latest addition to the supermarket’s portfolio of customer magazines, which includes Waitrose Food, Waitrose Weekend and Waitrose Garden.

Ollie Rice, Editor in Chief at Waitrose, said: “We’re thrilled to be adding Waitrose Drinks to our range. The drinks industry is really growing with exciting products emerging all the time, from craft beer to unusual varieties of gin. This magazine will offer readers a new insight into the world of drink and as with all our other titles will be packed with ideas and inspiration for relaxing, hosting or celebrating.”