Waitrose Signs Five-Year Agreement With PoS Marketing Specialist

Ecrebo, a point of sale marketing specialist, has revealed that Waitrose has signed a five-year agreement to deliver “targeted customer engagement” through its ‘Message at Till’ solution across the retailer’s 350-strong estate.

Waitrose began trialling Ecrebo’s Message at Till solution in 2015. The technology enables the retailer to communicate with its customers at the point of sale through targeted coupons and messages. Based on previous purchases or current items in their shopping basket, customers receive personalised promotions, offers and messages printed alongside paper receipts.

The platform is now fully integrated with the myWaitrose loyalty scheme, which has helped Waitrose to better understand its customers.

Carl Kirby, CRM Marketing Manager at Waitrose, said: “Since the initial trial, Ecrebo’s Message at Till platform has opened up a dynamic new marketing channel for in-store customer engagement that is incredibly agile, efficient, low cost and low maintenance. Most importantly, for our customers, it enables us to provide more of what they love in a really direct and personal way.

“We’ve proved that the Ecrebo solution works so it was a natural progression for us to move to a long-term strategic partnership.”

David Buckingham, CEO of Ecrebo, added: “It is incredible to see the results Waitrose has achieved as a direct result of implementing our technology. In today’s climate, it is uncommon for a retailer to commit to a long-term contract, but we are delighted to cement our relationship with Waitrose for the next five years and beyond. We are working on several innovative initiatives with Waitrose, that will help them continue to improve their customer offer, and we’re excited that they are joining us on our journey.”

